AS Roma Supporter Cleared of Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm Upon Sean Cox by Jury

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

AS Roma fan Filippo Lombardi has been adjudged not guilty after standing trial for causing grievous bodily harm to Liverpool supporter Sean Cox before the Champions League semi-final clash between the two clubs in April, per BBC News.

Cox, 53, was struck outside of Anfield as he attempted to go watch the match with his brother Martin and was seriously injured.

The 21-year-old Lombardi was acquitted by a jury at the Preston Crown Court this week. However, he was sentenced to three years in prison for a separate charge of violent disorder after admitting his culpability.

Judge Mark Brown condemned Lombardi's actions, labelling the defendant's excuse 'nonsense.'

"Football has been described as the beautiful game but the terrible events that took place outside Anfield stadium when Sean Cox was assaulted and suffered catastrophic injuries, surely have blighted its reputation," Brown said.

"There is no doubt in my mind that your purpose was to cause a violent clash with the Liverpool fans... demonstrated vividly in film footage.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"The footage shows that you had an active role and your assertion in evidence and in your basis of plea that you were just looking for signs for away supporter sections and were suddenly confronted by Liverpool fans is, in my judgement, nonsense."

Martin Cox, the victim's brother described the events to the court, also telling them that the 53-year-old is unable to speak or sit up without help.

"I turned to Sean as if to say 'let's get out of here', or whatever, but as I turned Sean was lying on the ground," he said.

"He can't talk, he just whispers," he added.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Lombardi, meanwhile, told the court he wrapped his belt around his hand because he was lost and feared that he might be heading towards a 'dangerous situation.' He claimed to have swung the belt in an attempt to get away after hearing a man behind Martin Cox say something about a fight. He insisted he did not notice Sean Cox until he saw him lying on the ground.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)