Chelsea hosts Manchester United in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Oct. 20. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

The contest marks the first time that Man U manager Jose Mourinho will coach against his former side this season. The Red Devils (4-1-3) were victorious in their previous league match by defeating Newcastle 3-2 thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez. Manchester United comes into the contest ranked eighth in the league standings.

Chelsea (6-2-0) returns from the international break placed second in the table, unbeaten through eight contests this season. The Blues last beat Southampton 3-0 behind goals from Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata.

United currently leads the all-time, head-to-head series 77-49-54.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

