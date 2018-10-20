How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United in Premier League action on Saturday, Oct. 20.

By Kaelen Jones
October 20, 2018

Chelsea hosts Manchester United in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Oct. 20. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

The contest marks the first time that Man U manager Jose Mourinho will coach against his former side this season. The Red Devils (4-1-3) were victorious in their previous league match by defeating Newcastle 3-2 thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez. Manchester United comes into the contest ranked eighth in the league standings.

Chelsea (6-2-0) returns from the international break placed second in the table, unbeaten through eight contests this season. The Blues last beat Southampton 3-0 behind goals from Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata.

United currently leads the all-time, head-to-head series 77-49-54.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

