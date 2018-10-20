Tottenham looks to stay undefeated in the Premier League on Saturday by heading on the road to face West Ham. Kickoff from London Stadium is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

West Ham has struggled in Premier League competition thus with a 2–5–1 record on the season. THowever, they have gone 2–1–1 in their past four matches after dropping the first four contests of 2018.

Tottenham currently sits fifth in the Premier League – two points back of Man City for first place. They enter Saturday's match on a three-game winning streak. Their last loss came at Liverpool on Sept. 15. Forward Harry Kane leads the Premier League in goals with five, while his teammate Lucas Moura ranks second with three scores on the season.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live on NBCSports.com.