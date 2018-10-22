Danny Murphy Delivers Scathing Condemnation of Robert Snodgrass After Tottenham Clash

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy was left ‘scathing’ at Robert Snodgrass’ horror challenge on Lucas Moura in Saturday's clash between West Ham and Tottenham.



The feisty affair, which saw Tottenham come out on top thanks to Erik Lamela’s solitary goal, was overshadowed when Snodgrass flew into the tackle with his studs over the ball.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Having seen the challenge, BBC and Sky Sports pundit Murphy was visibly upset and speaking on Talksport, let his feelings be known about the incident.

‘’I’d wanna smash his face in (on Snodgrass’ tackle). Yes bad behaviour is unacceptable in any form, but when someone physically takes a risk with your health or ability to play that drives me mad.’’

Ex-professional footballer Murphy, whose career span across six clubs including Fulham and

Liverpool, also questioned Snodgrass’s reliability in the West Ham squad – amid a recent spate of poor challenges already made this season by the midfielder.

The Scot has already picked up four yellow cards this season in just nine Premier League games.



‘’He’s a talented player, very talented player but any player who is talented who keeps going into tackles like that and risking his team, as you could get sent off, can’t be relied on.”

Astonishingly, referee Martin Atkinson didn’t deem the Scot’s challenge as a yellow card - which was reviewed by a number of former Premier League referees.

⁦@RefereeHalsey⁩ gives his view on Robert Snodgrass’ challenge on Lucas Moura... pic.twitter.com/5Y2Pj6fLY2 — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) October 22, 2018

Despite the tackle going unpunished, the Football Association (FA) could still take action against Snodgrass.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has featured in every league game so far - in a West Ham squad missing several key players.

