Liverpool Loanee Marko Grujic Returns to Light Training After Ankle Ligament Injury

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has returned to light training after recovering from ankle ligament damage.

The news was reported by ESPN FC's Merseyside correspondent Glenn Price on his personal twitter account on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the Serbian international has resumed light training, following the ankle ligament rupture he suffered last month in Hertha Berlin's 4-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach and he could be back in training within one to two weeks.

Grujic has been said to be impressing the hierarchy at Hertha Berlin, where he is on a season-long loan, just months after he was a part of the Cardiff City side who won promotion to the Premier League.

The Serbian, who is the only player to have played for both Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool, will be watching with intent on Wednesday night as the Reds host the Crveno-beli in the Champions League.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the young midfielder is hoping to fly into Merseyside to attend Wednesday's game at Anfield, and hopes to get further diagnosis on his ankle in the process.

"I'm doing my best to get there," he said. "It would be perfect for me and maybe a chance to see Liverpool's medical staff and get my ankle checked.

"I hope Red Star put up a fight and it's an entertaining game. After losing in Naples, it's a game Liverpool have to win and I know it won't be an easy night for my old club."