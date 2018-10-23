Report: CSKA Moscow Fans in Rome for Champions League Match Injured After Escalator Accident

Screenshot via @Фанаты ЦСКА★RBWorld

A video being shared on social media shows the escalator rapidly speeding up as people were left piling up at the bottom.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 23, 2018

CSKA Moscow fans were injured Tuesday after an escalator in a Rome metro station broke, Reuters reports

According to the various reports, 20 people were slightly injured with most of them being Russian fans. One person was seriously hurt.

The Repubblica station is closed with ambulances parked at an entrance, according to Reuters.

A video shared on social media shows the escalator rapidly speeding up as people were left piling up at the bottom.

La Repubblica also reported that the the escalator broke after chanting fans started to jump up and down on it.

CSKA Moscow plays Roma in a Champions League group stage match Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)