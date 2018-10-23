CSKA Moscow fans were injured Tuesday after an escalator in a Rome metro station broke, Reuters reports.

According to the various reports, 20 people were slightly injured with most of them being Russian fans. One person was seriously hurt.

The Repubblica station is closed with ambulances parked at an entrance, according to Reuters.

A video shared on social media shows the escalator rapidly speeding up as people were left piling up at the bottom.

La Repubblica also reported that the the escalator broke after chanting fans started to jump up and down on it.

CSKA Moscow plays Roma in a Champions League group stage match Tuesday.