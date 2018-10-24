Inter star Mauro Icardi will return to Camp Nou in opposition colors on Wednesday evening after seeking a move away from the Spanish giants as a teenager, and the reason he left has now been revealed.

Icardi arrived at Barcelona as a 15-year-old and for two years he attempted to pave his way at the club, but he ultimately struggled to adapt to their rigid rule of law which inhibited his unique set of skills.

During Icardi's time at the club Pep Guardiola was formulating a forward line which would best suit the needs of his superstar Lionel Messi, meaning there was no room for the Argentina international in the false nine position or on either flank as he was was an out-and-out center forward.

A report from Marca claims it left Icardi with little choice but to seek pastures new as he sought to kick start his career at Sampdoria, where he scored a combined 32 goals for the club's youth and B-team over a two-year period.

His performances resulted in Inter signing the forward in the summer of 2013, a journey which Icardi later credited for his rise as Italian football brings out the best in him.

"The game of Barcelona was very different to my characteristics and we opted to change Italian football, which is the one that suits me the most," Icardi said.

Icardi's former agent, Abian Morano also explained how important that decision would become, as he said: "Leaving Barcelona changed Mauro's life, he is a creation of a 10-year job and that step into Italian football was decisive.

"I am convinced that not without that decision today he would not be a professional footballer."

After notching 113 goals in 191 appearances since joining Inter it comes as no surprise that the Serie A side want to extend his stay beyond 2021 as interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and the rest of Europe's elite continues to rise.

However, the 25-year-old insisted that he is happy at San Siro and has 'no intention of leaving' despite having received offers to move during the summer.