Charlie Nicholas Gives His Europa League Prediction as Arsenal Travel to Sporting CP

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas predicts Arsenal would be happy to come away from Lisbon with a draw.

Arsenal go into their Europa League fixture against Sporting CP off the back of ten consecutive wins. But both the Gunners and Sporting have taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures in Group E and seem to be one another's biggest rivals for the number one spot in the group.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Arsenal's victories against Qarabag and Vorskla were expected - as they also were for Sporting. Now the two front runners of the group are set to clash, former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas has made his prediction.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is a tough one but Arsenal have such a big squad now, I expect [Unai Emery] to make changes and a point will be enough as I would expect them to beat Sporting at home."

Making a more specific call, Nicholas felt that the game would quite possibly finish 2-2.

He backed this up by stating: “This Arsenal team always look like scoring goals.”

A draw would mean both teams would finish the evening on seven points in Group E, though Arsenal go into the tie on better goal difference - consequently, a draw would mean they remain at the top of the group.

Speaking ahead of the clash, new head coach Unai Emery said: “Sporting are a very good team, with big experience and good players. In this moment we are two teams both in first position.

“In our mind we want to be first in this group. It is a very big match and very important for our confidence."

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The manager, who has won the Europa League on three separate occasions, went on to explain the importance of the competition.





He said: “For us, for Arsenal and the supporters, I am telling them this competition is very important because it's one title and also you go into the Champions League next year.





“We want the balance to score a lot and not concede a lot of goals. For me it is very important to score goals and also for the supporters to be excited with what happens on the pitch.”