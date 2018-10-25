Juventus & Borussia Dortmund Among Leading Contenders to Sign Fulham Prodigy Matt O’Riley

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are the frontrunners among a group of European heavyweights who are tracking Fulham's teenage midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the club's distinguished academy and he has already stepped up into Slaviša Jokanović's first team, making three appearances during the league cup since the start of last season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The England Under-18 international, who would also be eligible to play for Denmark, has a contract at Craven Cottage until 2020 and so far few attempts have been made to extend his current deal.

However, Standard Sport reports that Fulham have caught wind of Juventus' interest, and this could prompt the club to step up their renewal efforts with O’Riley.

Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Shakhtar Donetsk are also keeping tabs on the youngster as they consider luring O’Riley away from Craven Cottage.

O’Riley is one of the most exciting players in Fulham's youth system right now, along with 15-year-old Harvey Elliot who recently made his first team debut during a Carabao Cup match against Millwall.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have previously been interested in signing midfielder O’Riley prior to him signing a professional deal with Fulham last year.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has inadvertently become a trendsetter for youngsters in the Premier League after leaving Manchester City in 2017.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has most recently been tipped for a move to the Bundesliga, something which would see him follow in the footsteps of Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reiss Nelson.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)