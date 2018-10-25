Juventus & Borussia Dortmund Among Leading Contenders to Sign Fulham Prodigy Matt O’Riley

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are the frontrunners among a group of European heavyweights who are tracking Fulham's teenage midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the club's distinguished academy and he has already stepped up into Slaviša Jokanović's first team, making three appearances during the league cup since the start of last season.

The England Under-18 international, who would also be eligible to play for Denmark, has a contract at Craven Cottage until 2020 and so far few attempts have been made to extend his current deal.

However, Standard Sport reports that Fulham have caught wind of Juventus' interest, and this could prompt the club to step up their renewal efforts with O’Riley.

Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Shakhtar Donetsk are also keeping tabs on the youngster as they consider luring O’Riley away from Craven Cottage.

O’Riley is one of the most exciting players in Fulham's youth system right now, along with 15-year-old Harvey Elliot who recently made his first team debut during a Carabao Cup match against Millwall.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have previously been interested in signing midfielder O’Riley prior to him signing a professional deal with Fulham last year.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has inadvertently become a trendsetter for youngsters in the Premier League after leaving Manchester City in 2017.

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has most recently been tipped for a move to the Bundesliga, something which would see him follow in the footsteps of Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reiss Nelson.