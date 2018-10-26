Jose Mourinho Insists There Is No Truth in Rumours Man Utd Will Re-Sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has poured cold water on rumours that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be set for a return to Manchester United, insisting that a move for the Swedish striker is not possible.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions for United during the 2016/17 campaign, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League in Mourinho's debut season.

He left the club that summer, only to return later the same year, but injuries limited him to just seven more appearances and one goal before he joined LA Galaxy in March 2018.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

The 37-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 22 MLS goals in 26 appearances for Galaxy. Meanwhile, United's star striker Romelu Lukaku has just four goals to his name so far this season after nine games.

But Mourinho, quoted by the Daily Mail, insisted in a pre-match press conference on Friday that he still had faith in Lukaku and would not be pursuing a move for Ibrahimovic.

Asked first if Ibrahimovic's return was a possibility, and then if it was an avenue he would pursue, Mourinho responded "no" on both occasions, before going on to talk about Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho on why he isn't resting Romelu Lukaku: "I don’t think Carrick can play as a striker." pic.twitter.com/ihMa0JugA8 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 26, 2018

"I always feel, I always feel that every game [that he will come good]," said Mourinho.

"One day will be and one day he will score and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not there but I always feel that."

Mourinho was speaking ahead of this weekend's Premier League meeting with Lukaku's former club Everton, for whom he scored 87 goals in four seasons.