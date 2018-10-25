WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Does Floss Dance, Passes James Corden's Tests on Late Late Show

James Corden put Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the test, and the LA Galaxy star, unsurprisingly, passed.

By Avi Creditor
October 25, 2018

Making another appearance on the late-show circuit since his arrival in the United States, Ibrahimovic went on the Late Late Show and was asked to play the game "Can Zlatan?"

Ibrahimovic was asked to name three Kardashians, open an aged jar of pickles, do the Fortnite floss dance and pronounce his name with a mouth full of marshmallows, and he succeeded on all fronts: 

What Galaxy fans really hope Zlatan can do is led them to a playoff berth. With a win over the Houston Dynamo in Sunday's season finale, the Galaxy will leapfrog idle Real Salt Lake into the sixth and final playoff position in the Western Conference. A draw or loss would bring the Galaxy's season–and Zlatan's first in MLS–to an abrupt end.

From a personal standpoint, Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a successful first campaign with the Galaxy, scoring 22 goals and assisting on 10 others in 26 appearances.

