Nike Release New Merlin Hi-Vis 2018-2019 Football for Premier League's Winter Period

Nike have announced the release of a new football for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign ahead of the top flight's weekend fixtures.

With winter already approaching, visibility on the field will be of paramount importance. And the company, as they have done quite often in the past, will have a new ball available for the period.

Nights are longer. Temperatures are colder.



This weekend, the @premierleague roll out the winter Hi-Vis Nike Merlin. pic.twitter.com/jrmod57LrH — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) October 26, 2018

The Merlin Hi-Vis 2018-2019 will debut when Chelsea play Burnley on Sunday and will also be used in the day's later matches - Crystal Palace v Everton and Manchester United v Everton.

It will feature when Spurs host Manchester City at Wembley on Monday as well, and from then on.

Image by Kavan Flavius

"The new Premier League Merlin football integrates All Conditions Control (ACC) and is being introduced as the solution to the reduced daylight of winter to provide optimal touch and control in all weather and pitch conditions," Nike said in a statement.





"An innovative four-panel construction gives the ball a bigger sweet spot, and a latex bladder helps maintain consistent air pressure and shape.





"The ball will be on show from October 28 to next year on March 31, when the clocks go forward. That means the first games scheduled to use the new ball will be Burnley vs Chelsea and Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at 13:30. Whilst Manchester United vs Everton later on this Sunday and Tottenham vs Man City on Monday are also set to use the new ball."

The Merlin Hi-Vis, which does look very hard to miss, will be the Premier League's featured ball until the end of March 2019.