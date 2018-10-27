Bayern Approach Fiorentina Over the Potential Signing of €50m-Rated Defender Nikola Milenković

German champions Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on ACF Fiorentina star Nikola Milenković ahead of the January transfer window.

The Bavarians have endured a tough start to the season and despite being only four points off the top of the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich are currently entering a crisis mode which could bring an end to Niko Kovač's short reign at the club.

Bayern have conceded as many goals as bottom half of the table side Mainz - who host the Bavarians on Saturday - and this has forced the club to consider signing a new centre back when the transfer window opens.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Calciomercato) claims that Bayern Munich have already approached Fiorentina over the availability of 21-year-old defender Milenković.

La Viola have slapped a €50m on their star centre back following his performances with Serbia at the World Cup, which has seen clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus all linked with signing Milenković throughout this season.

Milenković would offer Bayern Munich a long-term partner for Niklas Süle in the heart of their defence, as questions continue to arise over Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels for both club and country.

The Serbian only moved to Fiorentina last year from FK Partizan Belgrade for just over €5m. He has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club, earning a reputation as an aerial threat and a ball-playing defender, making him ideal to replace either Boateng or Hummels.

Should rumours turn out to be true, fans will question what the future holds for academy prospect Lars Lukas Mai. The teenager came into Bayern Munich's first team last season and didn't put a foot wrong in either of his two appearances.