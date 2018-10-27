Inter Scout Bayer Leverkusen Wonderkid Kai Havertz During Europa League Group Stages

Serie A outfit Internazionale are considering a stunning move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

The Nerazzurri are currently sat in third place in the league and thanks to their win over Tottenham last month they are also on course to join Barcelona in the knockout stages of the Champions League - ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs.

This progression for Inter has the club desperate to bolster their squad with some of the best young players on the planet, having already sured up their defence with the arrival of both Milan Škriniar and Stefan de Vrij.

Manager Luciano Spalletti is now looking to add some attacking talent to his side in the hopes of relieving some pressure off the shoulders of club captain Mauro Icardi, and that appears to be why the club have shortlisted Havertz ahead of the January transfer window.

Calciomercato claims that Inter sent some of their top scouts to watch Havertz in action during Bayer Leverkusen's Europa League group stage match against FC Zürich.

The 19-year-old set up both of Karim Bellarabi's goals but the Swiss side scored three of their own, leaving Die Werkself empty-handed at the Letzigrund.

Premier League side Arsenal are also said to be interested in signing Havertz as the teenager has been tipped as the long-term successor to former Germany international Mesut Özil.

It is claimed that Bayer Leverkusen will demand €35m for Havertz's signature, a staggeringly small transfer fee for one of the continent's brightest talents.

Although Inter do need to think about eventually replacing the likes of Borja Valero and Radja Nainggolan with younger legs, this rumour feels more like a reaction to the recent transfer business of city rivals Milan.

The Rossoneri recently secured the signing Brazilian starlet Lucas Paquetá from Flamengo for an estimated €35m. The 21-year-old will move to San Siro in January.