Leicester City Owner's Helicopter Crashes Outside King Power Stadium

By 90Min
October 27, 2018

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the club's stadium after Saturday evening's 1-1 draw with West Ham. 

The Thai businessman is picked up on the pitch by the helicopter after every home game, with the BBC indicating that the helicopter was leaving the ground when the incident occurred. 

The Mirror report that the crash occurred in the club's car park, with reports of security, police and medical personnel rushing to the scene. 

A statement from Leicester police read: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

Videos posted from the scene show fire and a large cloud of smoke. 

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND MORE UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE WHEN DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE.

