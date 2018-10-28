Glenn Hoddle 'Responding Well' After Suffering Heart Attack at BT Sport Studios on Saturday

Former England manager and current TV pundit Glenn Hoddle is responding well to treatment in hospital after suffering a heart attack during on set while working for BT Sport.

Hoddle fell ill at BT Sport's studios during the morning on Saturday and was immediately rushed to a hospital in London - where his condition is being continually monitored. He remains in a "serious condition", but is confirmed to be "responding well".

A spokesman for Hoddle said, as reported by the BBC on Sunday: "The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - that have sent kind messages of support. They are very much appreciated.

"In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse.

"Glenn is now in the care of the professional NHS medical services, who have also been exemplary in helping him and the family during the last 24 hours.

"Doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest. Therefore, his family have reiterated the request for their privacy to be respected during this period."

A spokesperson for Hoddle said, as per Sky Sports in an original statement on Saturday: "Earlier today Glenn collapsed at the BT Sport studios.

"He received immediate medical attention on set and was subsequently transferred by paramedics to hospital in London. The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well.

"Glenn's family are with him and would like to thank everyone that has sent their support. They have also asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."

Following the incident, Hoddle's co-star Jake Humphrey took to Twitter to reveal that the weekly show 'BT Sport Score' covering all the 3pm kick-offs across English football had been cancelled as a result.

BT Sport did broadcast the Premier League's evening kick off between Leicester and West Ham and, at the start of the broadcast, Humphrey paid a touching tribute to the former Tottenham, Chelsea and Monaco player.

"Whatever Glenn Hoddle is for you, whether he is one of the best footballers the country has ever produced, a wonderful colleague or a much-loved family member, the outpouring of love and support today has been quite something to behold.





"We at BT Sport add to that and we are standing alongside you Glenn and sending you the very best for a speedy recovery."