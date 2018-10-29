Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Appears to Aim Sly Dig at Unai Emery After Draw Against Crystal Palace

By 90Min
October 29, 2018

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared to aim a sly dig at manager Unai Emery for substituting him during his side's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Gabon international Aubameyang, who gave his side the lead in the second half, retweeted a supporter's criticism of Emery for replacing him with Aaron Ramsey 12 minutes from time. Moments after going off, Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty as Palace recorded a point against their London neighbours and ended the Gunners' 11-match win streak in all competitions. 

Arsenal conceded two penalties during the game, both of which were converted by Serbia international Luka Milivojevic. 


Despite the dropped points at Selhurst Park, Emery's side remain in the Premier Leagues top-four, one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Manchester City at Wembley on Monday night.


After a nervy start to the season, Arsenal have begun to pick up some much-needed momentum, both in the Premier League and in Europe. 

Former Borussia Dortmund star Aubameyang has played a big part in that early season success, with nine goals in 12 matches in all competitions. Added with that, he has also struck seven goals in the Premier League, including five in his last three appearances. 

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

After hosting League One side Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, the Gunners will turn their attentions to a tricky home tie against Liverpool on Saturday evening. 

