Wijnaldum Reveals Why He Joined Liverpool Despite 'Really Good Conversation With Pochettino' in 2016

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that prior to completing a switch to Andfield back in 2016, he might have become a Tottenham player.

A move to north London ultimately fell through for the Dutch star. However, he admitted to having "a really good conversation with Pochettino."

The 27-year-old, who was playing for Championship-bound Newcastle at the time, ended up moving to Merseyside for a fee of £25m after scoring 11 goals in the at St James' Park in the 2015/16 campaign.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I had a really good conversation with Pochettino but we didn’t come to an agreement," Wijnaldum revealed in an interview with the PFA. "Not just me – Newcastle also didn’t come to an agreement with Tottenham."





Reassuringly for Reds fans, it was Jurgen Klopp who won over Wijnaldum in the end with the former PSV star claiming he 'didn't think twice' after speaking to the Liverpool boss.





He continued: "When I spoke with Jurgen he made me feel really good. He gave me a lot of confidence because he said he liked my way of playing football. Three days after our meeting they had reached a deal and I didn’t think twice. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I wanted to make the transfer and I’m happy that I did."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

In over two years at Anfield, Wijnaldum has become an regular fixture in Klopp and Liverpool's plans, most regularly playing in a three-man midfield as he has racked up over 100 first team appearances.

Despite the big money summer arrivals of midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho, Wijnaldum has made nine out of ten Premier League starts so far in 2018/19, scoring once.