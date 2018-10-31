Manchester City vs Fulham Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Team News & More

Manchester City host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, just three days after their recent Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The top flight clubs meet in what is the fourth round of the competition, as Man City continue the defence of their crown after a 3-0 win in the previous round at Oxford United.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

This is the second time Slaviša Jokanović's men will make a trip to the Etihad Stadium this season. Fulham were beaten 3-0 by the Sky Blues last month, and will be hoping to avoid a similar drubbing this time round.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Thursday's Carabao Cup game below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 1st November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 BST Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream BBC Radio Manchester,BBC Radio 5 Live,TalkSport Radio UK Referee? Martin Atkinson

Recent Form

Man City continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Monday night. The win took them back to the summit of the table, courtesy of a goal by winger Riyad Mahrez.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fulham meanwhile slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Following the newly-promoted side's fourth straight loss in the league, the Cottagers are seemingly growing desperate for positive results as an early relegation battle looms.

Head to Head Record





Man City and Fulham have met 64 times over the years, with the Sky Blues boasting 31 wins over their opponents.

"We're up for the fight."@ThomasCairney says he feels good after returning from injury and insists the team will fight on in the #PL.



📺: https://t.co/LgSGbkkglK #FFC pic.twitter.com/d27J1oQBJN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 27, 2018

The Cottagers have won 16 games against Man City and drawn 17, however, it has been seven years since they've recorded such a positive result against Pep Guardiola's men.

Team News





İlkay Gündoğan could make a return to Man City's line-up after returning to training. The German midfielder has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, which forced him off in his side's UEFA Champions League match at Hoffenheim earlier this month.

Notable absentees for Guardiola include right-back Danilo and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Fulham's Kevin McDonald will sit out the match, as he serves a one-match suspension after being sent off at the weekend. Defender Joe Bryan is a doubt to play with a hamstring issue.

Key Battle





Kevin De Bruyne vs. Jean Michaël Seri





This is the battle of the playmakers.

Man City's Belgian wizard Kevin De Bruyne barely needs any introduction. The midfielder has been the source of goals for his side thanks to a good combination of vision, creativity and technique in recent years, and is one of the best midfielders in the world.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He is likely to be given only his second start after returning from long term injury and will once again be key to his side's offensive output.

Fulham's record signing Jean Michaël Seri is similarly gifted compared to De Bruyne and brings an additional burst of pace, while his dribbling ability and short frame make him a tricky opponent to mark.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

He could also be required to drop deeper in central midfield in order to cover against the threat of his opposite number's attack - something which his tackling ability should allow him to do - and while the away side may not have plenty of goal-scoring chances at the Etihad, Seri will be eager to ensure that the few they receive are created by him.

Predicted Lineups





Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Foden, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sané. Fulham Bettinelli; Fosu-Mensah, Odoi, Ream, Le Marchand; Zambo Anguissa, Seri, Schürrle; Sessegnon, Mitrovic, Kamara

Prediction





It's often said that the game is not played on paper (and rightly so) but expect the result on paper to match up with the actual result on Thursday night for this match.

Man City are overwhelming favourites and Fulham are enduring a difficult run of poor results, so this could end in a high scoreline.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Fulham