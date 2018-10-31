Unai Emery Confirms Petr Cech Will Return to Arsenal Lineup in Blackpool Carabao Cup Tie

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech will return to the Gunners starting XI in place of £19m summer signing Bernd Leno for the Carabao Cup tie against Blackpool on Wednesday night.

After a difficult start to the season, Cech suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Watford last month and was only named on the bench following his return to fitness in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in Arsenal's last game on Sunday.

But with Emery expected to rotate his team for the visit of Blackpool, Cech will have the opportunity to play. Whether it is a permanent switch or if Leno will be back on Saturday when Liverpool visit north London in the Premier League remains to be seen.

"In each moment for each match, we are going to give the goalkeepers the opportunity to help us. We are looking for the confidence in each goalkeeper. But now at the moment, Petr Cech will start the Blackpool match, after coming back from his injury," Emery said, via Arsenal.com.

It was Leno who played in the last round of the Carabao Cup against Brentford, while the 26-year-old German international has also been Arsenal's Europa League goalkeeper this season.

Prior to Cech's injury, the former Bayer Leverkusen stopper had been on the bench for every Premier League game, much to the surprise of fans.

Two of his Europa League appearances also came while Cech was injured and it may be the veteran who picks up the mantle in Europe and cup competitions from now on.