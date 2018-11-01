Bayern Munich Set to Apply to Host 2021 UEFA Champions League Final at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich have confirmed that they are applying to host the 2021 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena, with the bid to be submitted to UEFA by the German football federation (DFB).

The Allianz Arena last hosted the Champions League final in 2012 when Bayern cruelly lost on penalties against an underdog Chelsea side on their own pitch.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"I can confirm that FC Bayern, together with the city of Munich, will officially apply to host the 2021 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena," Karl Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement released by the club on Thursday morning.

"Despite the disappointment of the defeat to Chelsea in 2012, we still look back fondly on the 'Finale dahoam' [final at home]. We would be very grateful if UEFA gave us the opportunity to again welcome the football world to Munich," the chief executive added.

The city of Munich has also previously hosted European Cup/Champions League finals in 1997, 1993 and 1979, all played at the Olympiastadion, home to both Bayern and city rivals 1860 Munich between 1972, when it was built, and 2005, when the Allianz Arena opened.

This season's Champions League final will be played at Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid's new state of the art home. In 2020, the final will be heading to Turkey for the first time since 2005 when it returns to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Bayern are one of five teams that two-time Champions League winner Andrea Pirlo has picked to seriously challenge for the trophy this season.

"There are four or five teams, including Juventus, then there are Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. The teams are more or less those," the retired Italian midfielder said.