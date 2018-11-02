Watch: Minnesota High Schooler Blasts Screamer Into Net to Win State Title

James's score clinched the Minnesota Class A state championship.

By Michael Shapiro
November 02, 2018

Keegan James of The Blake School in Minneapolis provided a highlight you won't see on the professional circuit this weekend, blasting a game-winning goal from over 50 yards out in the Minnesota Class A state championship on Friday afternoon. 

The Blake School played through a scoreless 105 minutes against Bemidji before James kicked off the second overtime period from midfield at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings. But instead of beginning the potential final 15 minutes with a simple pass to begin the possession, James went all-out, finding the top right corner of the net past the outstretched arms of the goalie.

Watch James's championship-winning strike below.

The sophomore's goal marked the school's first state championship since 2008. The Blake School ended the season at 19–1–2. 

