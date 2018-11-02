Liverpool Reportedly Set to Offload Laza Markovic in January Amid Serie A Interest

Liverpool are reportedly willing to allow midfielder Lazar Markovic leave the Anfield club for free during the January transfer window.

Markovic, who has been training away from the first team squad since September, has made just 19 Premier League appearances in four years at Liverpool and has had loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht.

Liverpool have previously tried to shake the 24-year-old from their books in the summer, but a permanent move to Anderlecht failed to materialise. The Belgian club’s president blamed the 24-year-old for the deal falling through, but Markovic insisted it was not about the money.

The Serbian international has not been named in either Liverpool‘s Premier League or Champions League squads this season and according to reports in Italy, as cited in the Mirror, both Genoa and Fiorentina could be interested in a January deal.

Thank you for making such a great effort for trying to get me back in the club. However, money was not the issue !!!!! Good luck in the future 💜 @rscanderlecht — Lazar Marković (@LMarkec50) September 3, 2018

The winger is almost definitely set to leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, but there are now suggestions he could be on the move in the new year - for no fee.

Markovic was a £20m signing for the Reds from Benfica in 2014 and, at the time, was considered one of the most promising players in world football.

The Serbian has failed to live up to his potential at Liverpool since his arrival, and has even been training with the club’s youth side - who train away from the first team squad.

He has also failed to impress at numerous loan spells away from the club and now the promising young player looks set for a fresh challenge to revitalise his footballing career.