Promising Teenager Oliver Skipp in Tottenham Hotspur Squad to Face Wolves on Saturday

Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp will be included in their matchday squad to face Wolves tomorrow night.

Skipp, 18, made his first competitive appearance for Tottenham on Wednesday night, as his side beat bitter rivals West Ham at London Stadium.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The young midfielder from Welwyn Garden City entered the fray in the 84th minute at the London Stadium, replacing Christian Eriksen. Skipp featured heavily in Spurs' pre-season tour of America, due to the strong Tottenham presence at the 2018 World Cup. He has also impressed so far in the Under-23 squad, earning the Premier League 2 player of the month accolade for September.

Spurs are short-staffed in central midfielder following reports that both Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier will be unfit to face Wolves tomorrow night. In light of this news, Mauricio Pochettino has included Oliver Skipp in the matchday squad, who is getting his first taste of first team football.

🗣️ "I'm just delighted."



Oliver Skipp reflects on his first-team debut and last night's win at West Ham.#COYS pic.twitter.com/pUzM74BuiX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2018

At just 18 years of age, Skipp is still gaining an education alongside his footballing exploits. Tottenham Hotspur reported that on the Tuesday and Thursday either side of the Carabao Cup tie, Skipp was in a classroom learning A-Level history and economics, having to be in the classroom at 8:30 Thursday morning.



He will have to put his homework to one side once again tomorrow night as he travels with the first team to face a Wolves side that have been struggling of late, losing their last two games without scoring a goal.



Tottenham go into this game on the back of a thrilling 3-1 victory against West Ham in the Carabao Cup. Pochettino made ten changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Man City just 48 hours earlier meaning his Tottenham team should be fresh for their travels to the West Midlands.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Another Spurs youngster, Luke Amos, was also set to feature in Pochettino's first team plans this season. However, following a serious knee injury sustained at the start of the season, he has been sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. But, Pochettino remains insistent on integrating young talent into the first team and Oliver Skipp has the perfect opportunity to force himself into the Argentine's plans.