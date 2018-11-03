Malcom Linked With Move to AS Roma Following Difficult Start to Life at Barcelona

Barcelona winger Malcom has been linked with a move to AS Roma after enduring a frustrating start to life in Spain.

The 21-year-old only joined the La Liga side in the summer after snubbing a move to join Roma at the eleventh hour, despite his then club Bordeaux agreeing a deal with the Italian side, but the Brazil Under-23 international has featured only three times so far this season in all competitions.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As a result, Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Malcom has regrets over his decision to join Barcelona over Roma, and is now looking to engineer a move to the Serie A side, with a loan deal a reported option.

The publication also claims that Malcom has looked to repair the relationship with Roma's sporting director, Monchi, in order to push a deal through, which understandably soured following the events that transpired during his eventual transfer to Barcelona.

While Malcom's playing time at the Camp Nou has been somewhat limited since his arrival, the winger recently claiming he's 'very happy' at the club, suggesting he's ready to remain with the reigning La Liga champions for now.

It was his form last season that alerted clubs across Europe regarding his potential, netting 12 goals and providing seven assists in Ligue 1 during the 2017/18 campaign to propel Bordeaux to a sixth placed finish, helping them to a place in this season's Europa League.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Barcelona have had a fine start to the season, as they currently top both La Liga and their Champions League group, and have a slender one-goal advantage ahead of the second leg of their Copa del Rey fourth round tie against Cultural Leones.