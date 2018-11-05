Newcastle United Owner Had to Be Shielded From Abusive Fan in 1-0 Win Over Watford

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley had to be protected by security personnel after a fan tried to confront him in the director's box at St. James' Park.

The Magpies recorded their first victory of the Premier League season, beating Watford 1-0 courtesy of a goal by striker Ayoze Pérez, who proved a decent substitute option for manager Rafael Benitez.





The Daily Mail reported that during the match, a supporter made his way from his seat up to the directors' box, where Ashley was stationed, and verbally abused the club owner, before being removed by security guards.

A club source said, according to the newspaper: "Something was directed towards Mike Ashley in the director's box and the individual was moved away.

"Mike had a really enjoyable day and was delighted that Rafa, Jamaal (Lascelles) and the players secured their first win of the season."

Newcastle's owner has received plenty of criticism for his club's struggles over the years, with sections of fans aiming banners and chants against him.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Benitez has also tread close to speaking out against the club owner multiple times by expressing his discontent at their lack of transfers, adding fuel to the fire that already exists among supporters.

Either way, the Magpies will look beyond that to focus on maintaining the momentum gained from their win against Watford in order to repeat the trick against Bournemouth on Saturday.