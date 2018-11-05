Newcastle United Owner Had to Be Shielded From Abusive Fan in 1-0 Win Over Watford

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley had to be protected by security personnel after a fan tried to confront him in the director's box at St. James' Park.

The Magpies recorded their first victory of the Premier League season, beating Watford 1-0 courtesy of a goal by striker Ayoze Pérez, who proved a decent substitute option for manager Rafael Benitez.


The Daily Mail reported that during the match, a supporter made his way from his seat up to the directors' box, where Ashley was stationed, and verbally abused the club owner, before being removed by security guards.

A club source said, according to the newspaper: "Something was directed towards Mike Ashley in the director's box and the individual was moved away.

"Mike had a really enjoyable day and was delighted that Rafa, Jamaal (Lascelles) and the players secured their first win of the season."

Newcastle's owner has received plenty of criticism for his club's struggles over the years, with sections of fans aiming banners and chants against him.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Benitez has also tread close to speaking out against the club owner multiple times by expressing his discontent at their lack of transfers, adding fuel to the fire that already exists among supporters.

Either way, the Magpies will look beyond that to focus on maintaining the momentum gained from their win against Watford in order to repeat the trick against Bournemouth on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)