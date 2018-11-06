How to Watch Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Red Star Belgrade play Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

By Kaelen Jones
November 06, 2018

Liverpool will visit Red Star Belgrade to play a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Kickoff from Stadion Rajko Mitic in Serbia is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. ET.

The fixture marks the second time the two clubs will square off against one another. They previously met on Oct. 24, when Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool enters the contest atop Group C with six points accumulated through three games, ahead of both Napoli and Paris Saint Germain. The English side's most recent match was a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Premier League action last weekend.

Red Star Belgrade comes into Tuesday's match at the bottom of Group C, amassing one point through three games played. The Serbian SuperLiga side most recently defeated Proleter Novi Sad in a 2-0 win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

