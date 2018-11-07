Atletico Madrid Injury Crisis Continues as Lucas Hernandez Suffers Muscle Tear Against Dortmund

Atlético Madrid are sweating over the availability of defender Lucas Hernández after signalling that he sustained an injury during the club's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The World Cup winner played the full 90 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano where Atléti, despite only having 39% of possession, cruised to a 2-0 win over their German opponents.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

In the dying embers of the game, however, Hernández gestured towards the bench that he had picked up a knock at some point in the evening, an unwanted headache for Atlético Madrid as José María Giménez was pulled off at half time through injury.

Marca have since confirmed that Hernández suffered a 'tear to his adductor' (muscles around the thigh and hip) which could see the Frenchman ruled out for several weeks.

Although Atlético Madrid have plenty of cover in Hernández's natural left back position, Los Colchoneros are now running short on central defenders due to an injury epidemic in the Spanish capital.

Alongside Hernández and Giménez on the treatment table are Stefan Savić and Diego Godín.

The former is battling with a calf injury, while it is understood that Godín is still resting at home to recover from a bout of gastroenteritis.

Should all four remain out of action this weekend, Atletico will have no natural centre backs able to fill in when they host Athletic Club on Saturday.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Teenager Francisco Montero will likely be called up to the first team once again and could even make his first ever La Liga appearance. The academy prospect has already featured in the Copa del Rey and he was also brought on for the injured Giménez against Borussia Dortmund.