West Ham Loanee Suffers Reported Dislocated Shoulder During Charlton Win on Tuesday

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen has reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old has been an ever present for the Addicks this season but was forced to come off after 80 minutes during his side's 2-0 victory away at Walsall in League One.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Another Charlton player, forward Igor Vetokele, also suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder, leaving manager Lee Bowyer shocked at his side's two freak injuries.


Speaking to the official Charlton website, Bowyer said: "He's [Vetokele] dislocated his shoulder, he's gone to hospital. Josh Cullen dislocated his shoulder, it's just unreal.


"Saturday we got two hamstrings, today we get two dislocated shoulders, it's just not normal."

Cullen, who has featured three times for West Ham in the Premier League, is out of contract next summer and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will offer him a new deal to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has enjoyed a fine start to the season with the Addicks, featuring 11 times and providing an assist, but his shoulder injury will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Cullen's parent club, West Ham, will next be in action against Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium on Saturday with David Wagner's side recording their first win of the Premier League season against Fulham last Monday. 

