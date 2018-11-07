West Ham Loanee Suffers Reported Dislocated Shoulder During Charlton Win on Tuesday

West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen has reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old has been an ever present for the Addicks this season but was forced to come off after 80 minutes during his side's 2-0 victory away at Walsall in League One.

Another Charlton player, forward Igor Vetokele, also suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder, leaving manager Lee Bowyer shocked at his side's two freak injuries.





Speaking to the official Charlton website , Bowyer said: "He's [Vetokele] dislocated his shoulder, he's gone to hospital. Josh Cullen dislocated his shoulder, it's just unreal.





"Saturday we got two hamstrings, today we get two dislocated shoulders, it's just not normal."

80' SUB | Cullen limps off and is replaced by George Lapslie.#saddlers 0 #cafc 2 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) November 6, 2018

Cullen, who has featured three times for West Ham in the Premier League , is out of contract next summer and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will offer him a new deal to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has enjoyed a fine start to the season with the Addicks, featuring 11 times and providing an assist, but his shoulder injury will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

