Man Utd Legend Paul Scholes Accuses Jose Mourinho of Lacking 'Class' After Juventus Win

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes praised his old team's performance in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they came from behind to beat Juventus in Turin, but he accused manager Jose Mourinho of lacking 'class' at the end of the game.

Former Inter boss Mourinho cupped his hand to his ear to taunt the home fans at the final whistle, prompting an angry reaction from Juve pair Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The rivalry between Inter and Juventus is one of football's great ones and Mourinho claimed he was simply responding to being 'insulted for 90 minutes'.

"I probably shouldn't have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn't have done it, but with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this," the Portuguese explained.

Speaking in the BT Sport studio after the game, Scholes said, "This is everywhere he goes. You need to win with a bit of class. Shake the manager's hand, go over and clap your fans. I don't think there's any need for it but that’s the way he is."

Many United fans, on the other hand, loved it and reacted in kind on social media.

Earlier this week Mourinho learned that he could still face a domestic touchline ban following alleged misconduct after United's game against Newcastle in October.

The two-time Champions League winner was caught on camera allegedly swearing in his native Portuguese but was found not guilty by an independent panel after the charge went unproven. The FA, however, have appealed the decision.

United are back in action on Sunday when they make the short trip across Manchester to face City at the Etihad Stadium in the first derby of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)