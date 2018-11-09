In youth soccer, goalkeeper is not where the most engaged kid plays. It’s the position for the kid who isn’t fond of running box to box, chasing the ball. It’s the position where, for long stretches of time, the ball is way far away and poses no danger to you. You can even take a seat on the grass if you’d like. I would know, I played my fair share of goalie in my one season of soccer as a five-year-old.

And so I can relate to this kid in Wales, who got distracted and needed a little assistance getting back in position to stop a low shot.

The best part of the video isn’t the shove, though. It’s the way the dad (I sure hope it’s his dad and not some random adult) throws his hands in the air when the other team still manages to score. That’s how you know he really cares.