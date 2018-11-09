Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest soccer managers in the world today. He has won seven league titles at three of the biggest clubs in the world, as well as two Champions League trophies. And unlike other highly successful managers, his players seem to really enjoy playing under him.

Just how enjoyable is it to be coached by Pep? In a new documentary about Barcelona, Dani Alves says playing under Guardiola is “better than sex.” Guardiola was asked about Alves’s praise in a press conference on Friday and was unequivocal: “I prefer the sex.”

Dani Alves says being coached by Pep is better than sex. Here's his response... pic.twitter.com/vck69zkskt — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) November 9, 2018

“OK, so just moving on from that,” the reporter says, as if there’s any way to simply move on from that.

But regardless of Guardiola’s protests, Alves seems to have a point. Manchester City remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season.