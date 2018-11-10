How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bayern Munich play Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Kaelen Jones
November 10, 2018

Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in a Der Klassiker matchup on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Dortmund (7-0-3) remains undefeated 10 matches into Bundesliga play and is currently atop the league table. The club most recently lost 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League fixture against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, its first loss of the season in any competition.

Bayern Munich (6-2-2) enters Wednesday's fixture in third place in the league standings. The six-time defending league champion most recently defeated AEK Athens 2-0 in a Champions League game on Wednesday and can pull within a point of Dortmund or fall seven off the pace depending on the outcome.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)