Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in a Der Klassiker matchup on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Dortmund (7-0-3) remains undefeated 10 matches into Bundesliga play and is currently atop the league table. The club most recently lost 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League fixture against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, its first loss of the season in any competition.

Bayern Munich (6-2-2) enters Wednesday's fixture in third place in the league standings. The six-time defending league champion most recently defeated AEK Athens 2-0 in a Champions League game on Wednesday and can pull within a point of Dortmund or fall seven off the pace depending on the outcome.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes

