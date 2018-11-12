Arsenal Fans Lose Patience With Granit Xhaka After Costly Error Against Wolves

Arsenal fans left the Emirates Stadium fuelled with frustration on Sunday night as they drew with Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers, losing ground on the top four.

Granit Xhaka was put in the firing line by Gunners fans for his possession in the draw. the Swiss midfielder got robbed in possession after failing to control a simple pass, and then failed to track his man Ivan Cavaleiro, who scored the opener for Wolves.

Since Xhaka made his debut playing for Arsenal back in August 2016 the midfielder has made five errors leading to goals, no outfield player has made more in the league since then.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal may have started the game sluggish, taking their time to get in the game. However, the Gunners fans didn't hold back when talking about Xhaka on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions:

If you rate granit xhaka please choose another sport. — Manni🇳🇬 (@Just_Zills) November 12, 2018

Well...

Granit Xhaka has always defensively been a liability. He's not up to being a defensive midfielder & is only good at free kicks. #ARSWOL #MOTD #MOTD2 — Ryan Colaço (@Ryan_Colaco) November 11, 2018

At least its not all bad I guess.

It’s like Granit Xhaka hates when Arsenal fans are happy with him — Gerry🇺🇬 (@gervase_6) November 11, 2018

Patience appears to be wearing thin.

Safe to say Granit Xhaka is the midfield Titus Bramble. Never seen a more error prone player. — Detayo (@Detayo81) November 11, 2018

What's Titus Bramble done to get involved?

If this were wenger, they’d be an outrage. He doesn’t get a free pass because he’s new. Horrendous today from the manager. How much more of granit Xhaka do we have to take? — Bradley Powell (@BradleyPowell04) November 11, 2018

Some fuel for thought.

Hopefully xhaka can sit on the bench to January now then get rid of him 👍🏻 #afc — benny quigg (@bennyquigg_92) November 11, 2018

Xhaka is now into his third season in English football after signing from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee in the region of £30m, but has endured a mixed time in London.

With Unai Emery still looking to put his stamp on this Arsenal side, the January transfer window could be key for the Gunners as they chase a Champions League spot.

Between now and then Xhaka's performances may have to improve, if he wants to continue to be a part of his manager's plans and get the fans back on side.