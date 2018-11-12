Samir Nasri Expected to 'Undergo a Medical' Ahead of Proposed Move to West Ham

West Ham United appear to be closing in on the capture of former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri after the Frenchman has been tipped to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to the London Stadium.





Nasri, a two-time Premier League champion during his City days, has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Antalyaspor in January 2018 and was later slapped with a six-month doping ban, eventually extended to 18 months.

BREAKING: Samir Nasri will undergo a medical at @WestHamUtd ahead of a proposed move, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/venmrHKiFa — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 12, 2018

The ban was backdated to July 2017 and the 31-year-old free agent became eligible to train with any team this month. As such, West Ham have been heavily linked and Sky Sports have now reported that he will undergo a medical before signing with the club.

Nasri won the second of his Premier League titles in 2013/14 starting 29 times in the league that season. Injuries started to affect him the following season and he was forced to miss most of the 2015/16 campaign. He later joined Sevilla on loan but no permanent deal was agreed.

Nasri left City in the summer of 2017 when he joined Antalyaspor for a reported €3.5m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A move to West Ham would see Nasri reunited with former Arsenal colleagues Jack Wilshere and Lukasz Fabianski, as well as ex-City teammate Pablo Zabaleta. He would also be working once more under his old City boss Manuel Pellegrini in east London.

In total, Nasri has played 215 Premier League games to date, scoring 36 goals and providing 42 assists since his debut in English football in 2008.