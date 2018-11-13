Referee David McNamara had a choice to make on Oct. 26 when he left his coin for a coin toss in the dressing room before a Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading.

He could have run back to get the coin or asked another official or someone on the sidelines if they had one. Or he could have the captains play rock, paper, scissors to decide who gets the ball and what side of the field each will play on.

McNamara chose the latter.

And because of that move, McNamara has been suspended by the FA for three weeks starting November 26, according to the Daily Mail. It was determined he was "not acting in the best interests of the game."

To be fair, McNamara might have made his decision in part because the game was on TV and he didn't want to throw off the timing by running all the way back to the dressing room just for a coin. But, he could have (and probably should have) just asked somebody if they had a quarter.