Referee Suspended for Having Players Play Rock, Paper, Scissors Instead of a Coin Toss

David McNamara forgot his coin for the coin toss, so he improvised.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 13, 2018

Referee David McNamara had a choice to make on Oct. 26 when he left his coin for a coin toss in the dressing room before a Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading.

He could have run back to get the coin or asked another official or someone on the sidelines if they had one. Or he could have the captains play rock, paper, scissors to decide who gets the ball and what side of the field each will play on.

McNamara chose the latter.

And because of that move, McNamara has been suspended by the FA for three weeks starting November 26, according to the Daily Mail. It was determined he was "not acting in the best interests of the game."

To be fair, McNamara might have made his decision in part because the game was on TV and he didn't want to throw off the timing by running all the way back to the dressing room just for a coin. But, he could have (and probably should have) just asked somebody if they had a quarter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)