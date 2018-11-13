Olivier Giroud Set to Make His Acting Debut as 'Green Goblin' in Upcoming Spider-Man Animation

Olivier Giroud has lent his voice to the French dub of the upcoming animation film 'Spider-Man: New Generation'.

The Chelsea striker, alongside his french national teammate Presnel Kimpembe, are making their acting debuts in the film, which is set to be released in December. Giroud will play the part of 'Green Goblin' (or Bouffon Vert), whilst Kimpembe will voice fellow villain in the spider-man universe 'Scorpion'.





Considering Giroud's famous scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace, some might wonder if the casting team got their picks the wrong way around.

Je suis très heureux de vous annoncer que je prêterai ma voix au Green goblin dans le film #SpiderManNewGeneration, le 12 décembre au cinéma !@SonyPicturesFr pic.twitter.com/rlWxb96A3u — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) November 13, 2018

The duo have laid down their vocal talents alongside French actor Stephane Bak and singer Camelia Jordana and join a long list of footballers who have turned their hands to acting over the years.





It is not uncommon for footballers to do voice over work for dubs in their native language, with the likes of Andres Iniesta and Antionne Griezmann both playing significant roles in animated films in the past.

Griezmann played the role of 'Superman' in the French dub of the Lego Batman Movie in 2017, whilst Iniesta played the role of an Albino pirate in the Spanish version of Aardman animation 'The Pirates!' back in 2012.

Vos Spider-Héros vous donnent rendez-vous le 12 décembre au cinéma dans #SpiderManNewGeneration ! 🕸🕷 pic.twitter.com/gkig9oCHi1 — Sony Pictures France (@SonyPicturesFr) November 12, 2018

Some footballers have not only lent their voices to cinema releases, but also their faces. The likes of Vinnie Jones and Eric Cantona have forged decent careers for themselves in the entertainment business since hanging up their boots. Even David Beckham got in on the act and made a cameo appearance in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping that Giroud keeps his spidey senses on goalscoring, at least whilst he is hanging around Stamford Bridge.