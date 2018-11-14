Milan Winger Suso Confirms Rumoured Real Madrid Interest But Insists He's Happy in Italy

Milan's star winger Suso has not ruled out a potential move to Real Madrid following their reported interest in him, but insists he's happy with life in Italy for the time being.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, bagging himself four goals and eight assists in just 12 Serie A appearances. This form has reportedly caught the eye of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are still looking to replace the attacking output they lost when they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Suso expressed his pride at being linked with Real Madrid, insisting it was a positive thing.

"When the best teams in the world are interested in you, it is normal to be proud that things are going well. Who would not be happy for Real Madrid to be interested in you? To make the jump to one of the biggest teams in the world is always a happy thing.

Despite the reported interest from Real, Suso confirmed that he's still content with life in Italy, and is enjoying playing under Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso.

"I feel important in the team, I am very comfortable, I am happy and I get along quite well with the coach. It's like when [Gattuso] played, the intensity he had as a coach has not lost it, when he finishes training he's the nicest and friendliest person you can find, he's the perfect man for the club we're in."