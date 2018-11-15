Southampton Youngster Michael Obafemi '100% Committed' to Ireland Despite England Eligibility

Southampton youngster Michael Obafemi is '100% committed' to playing for the Republic of Ireland, despite his eligibility for England and Nigeria, according to a statement released by the player's representatives.

Born in Ireland but raised in London to Nigerian parents, Obafemi finds himself in the peculiar circumstance of being clearly eligible for three different nations.

According to the statement released on the matter (as quoted by Sky) however, he never even considered the option of switching from Ireland, who he has represented at youth level.

Good first days training, with the squad ☘️👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/p5F984j9jK — Michael (@michaelobafemi_) November 12, 2018

"Due to current speculation surrounding Michael Obafemi and as Michael's representatives, we would like to go on record to say that we are not in talks with either Nigeria or England, nor is it something we have ever pursued," the statement from Playerworks CSM, the player's representatives, read.

"Since Mark O'Toole spotted Michael early on, he, along with the other staff at Ireland, have given Michael a great opportunity, which he has enjoyed immensely.

"Michael was born in Ireland, so this is the country he naturally wants to play for.

"Martin O'Neill has shown great faith in Michael and he wants to repay that faith by helping the team achieve success. Michael is 100 per cent committed to Ireland and is looking forward to an exciting future with the national team."

The Southampton teenager signed from Leyton Orient in 2016 and made his senior debut in January with a sub appearance against Tottenham.

After being included in the most recent Ireland squad, he could make his international debut as early as next week, as boss Martin O'Neill refused to rule out the possibility of giving him his first cap.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I don't think I could rule that out," he said.

"He obviously has decisions to make for his future. That's something he would obviously want to discuss with his family. There'll be no real pressure on him to make that decision in the next couple of days."