Argentina hosts Mexico in an international friendly on Friday, Nov. 16. Kickoff from Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Argentina is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The match is the first of two between the two sides in a five-day span. Argentina returns to international action after splitting results last month. The club handily defeated Iraq 4-0, but lost to Brazil 1-0. Star forward Lionel Messi, who hasn't played for the national team since World Cup, was once again left off Argentina's squad this time around.

Mexico, which, like Argentina, is operating under an interim manager, also split its latest pair of friendlies. El Tri beat Costa Rica 3-2 before losing 1-0 to Chile.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

