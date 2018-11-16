Axel Witsel Reveals Why Moving to Dortmund Has Been 'the Best Decision He's Ever Made'

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has revealed that he is loving life at the club, admitting that agreeing to move to the Bundesliga side was the best decision of his career.

Witsel left Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian this summer as Dortmund parted with around £18m to bring the Belgian to the club. He has slotted seamlessly into the heart of Dortmund's midfield, with only club captain Marco Reus playing more minutes since Witsel's arrival.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In an interview with German outlet Bild, Witsel revealed his new found love for Dortmund. He said: "Switching to BVB was the best athletic decision I've ever made!





"I have never played with better players than here. Besides, the location is ideal. My family and I are now in close proximity to our homeland."

The ability to be close to his birthplace - the Belgian city of Liege - is said to have been a major factor in his decision to join Dortmund. He was also linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but ultimately opted to move to the Bundesliga.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old provided the match-winning assist for Paco Alcacer during Dortmund's 3-2 victory over rivals Bayern Munich, but Witsel refused to be caught up in the excitement surrounding their chances of winning the Bundesliga this season.

He said: "Just because we beat Munich, we will not speak of the championship. We would do well to continue focusing on the next weeks."

They are currently four points clear at the top of the league, whilst the victory over Bayern extended the distance between the two sides to seven points.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Dortmund manager Michael Zorc admitted that he could not be happier with his new signing, telling Bild: "Axel is a strategist on the field and also a real leader. Getting him was a stroke of luck."





Earlier in his career, Witsel has been the subject of interest from the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Liverpool, but he instead opted to leave Russian side Zenit to move to China.





However, after just 18 months in China, Witsel returned to Europe with Dortmund and is once again proving why he has regularly been in such high demand.