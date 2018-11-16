Axel Witsel Reveals Why Moving to Dortmund Has Been 'the Best Decision He's Ever Made'

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has revealed that he is loving life at the club, admitting that agreeing to move to the Bundesliga side was the best decision of his career.

Witsel left Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian this summer as Dortmund parted with around £18m to bring the Belgian to the club. He has slotted seamlessly into the heart of Dortmund's midfield, with only club captain Marco Reus playing more minutes since Witsel's arrival.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In an interview with German outlet Bild, Witsel revealed his new found love for Dortmund. He said: "Switching to BVB was the best athletic decision I've ever made! 


"I have never played with better players than here. Besides, the location is ideal. My family and I are now in close proximity to our homeland."

The ability to be close to his birthplace - the Belgian city of Liege - is said to have been a major factor in his decision to join Dortmund. He was also linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but ultimately opted to move to the Bundesliga.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old provided the match-winning assist for Paco Alcacer during Dortmund's 3-2 victory over rivals Bayern Munich, but Witsel refused to be caught up in the excitement surrounding their chances of winning the Bundesliga this season.

He said: "Just because we beat Munich, we will not speak of the championship. We would do well to continue focusing on the next weeks."

They are currently four points clear at the top of the league, whilst the victory over Bayern extended the distance between the two sides to seven points.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Dortmund manager Michael Zorc admitted that he could not be happier with his new signing, telling Bild: "Axel is a strategist on the field and also a real leader. Getting him was a stroke of luck."


Earlier in his career, Witsel has been the subject of interest from the likes of JuventusManchester City and Liverpool, but he instead opted to leave Russian side Zenit to move to China. 


However, after just 18 months in China, Witsel returned to Europe with Dortmund and is once again proving why he has regularly been in such high demand.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)