Mohamed Salah has done it again.

With Egypt level with Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the Liverpool star delivered, scoring in the 90th minute to give the Pharaohs a 3-2 win on Friday. Salah worked a perfectly executed give-and-go with teammate Salah Mohsen, completing his run on the right side of the box before chipping goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapaha from close range.

Mohamed Salah scored a 90th minute winner against Tunisia today! 🇪🇬pic.twitter.com/CYrpIrtBtl — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) November 16, 2018

The goal capped an action-packed match, which featured goals from Egypt's Trezeguet and Baher El Mohamady and a pair from Tunisia's Naim Sliti. For Salah, he now has four goals in Egypt's three matches since the World Cup, and he has scored in the last eight straight Egypt matches in which he has played, tallying 10 goals in that time.

Both sides are already through to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, with group winners and runners-up all clinching places in the 24-team competition. Tunisia and Egypt will advance from Group L, while Swaziland and Niger will miss out.