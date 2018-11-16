WATCH: Mohamed Salah's 90th-Minute Goal Gives Egypt Win Over Tunisia

Mohamed Salah's goal vaults Egypt to the top of its Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group.

By Avi Creditor
November 16, 2018

Mohamed Salah has done it again.

With Egypt level with Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the Liverpool star delivered, scoring in the 90th minute to give the Pharaohs a 3-2 win on Friday. Salah worked a perfectly executed give-and-go with teammate Salah Mohsen, completing his run on the right side of the box before chipping goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapaha from close range.

The goal capped an action-packed match, which featured goals from Egypt's Trezeguet and Baher El Mohamady and a pair from Tunisia's Naim Sliti. For Salah, he now has four goals in Egypt's three matches since the World Cup, and he has scored in the last eight straight Egypt matches in which he has played, tallying 10 goals in that time.

Both sides are already through to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, with group winners and runners-up all clinching places in the 24-team competition. Tunisia and Egypt will advance from Group L, while Swaziland and Niger will miss out.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)