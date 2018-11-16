PSG Reportedly Plotting Move for Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey When Contract Expires

Ligue One giants Paris Saint Germain are reportedly looking to join the race to sign Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey next summer when the Welshman's contract expires at the Emirates.

Ramsey's contract troubles at Arsenal have become common knowledge in the past couple of months, and it's now understood that the north London club will not look to extend the Welshman's contract next summer. This news has alerted multiple of Europe's top clubs, and while Bayern Munich were thought to be confident of signing the midfielder, it's understood they'll now face competition.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Paris United, PSG have made contact with Ramsey and his representatives in order to try and arrange a deal for next summer. The Parisian club have been searching for a midfielder since the departures of Thiago Motta and Giovani Lo Celso and appear to have settled on Ramsey as an adequate replacement.

It's understood that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger alerted the French club to the availability of the Welsh midfielder, though there are doubts over Ramsey's ability to stay fit for prolonged periods of time, after numerous serious injuries during his Arsenal career.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Ramsey isn't the only option for PSG however, Paris United report that the club have also been keeping tabs on Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, though there's been limited progress in that regard, with Watford seemingly unwilling to sell.

If PSG do decide to pursue Ramsey next summer, it appears they'll have some significant competition, so they'll do well to tie up a deal in principle as soon as possible.