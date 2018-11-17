Arsenal & Tottenham Set for Transfer Scrap as Interest in Highly-Rated Serie A Star Heightens

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen.

The Danish youth international has made a bright start to the season, having kept five clean sheets in his opening 12 games in Serie A. His performances have generated significant interest ever since he moved to Sampdoria from Dutch side FC Twente in the summer of 2017.



Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Aged just 22, he's on the brink of receiving a first senior international call up for Denmark, having made 14 appearances for the Under-21s. National team manager Age Hareide has been keeping a close eye on Andersen's performances in Serie A and has been impressed with what he's seen.

He certainly is a player to watch out for and although he may have spent just a season and a half in Italy, he may be on the move once again very soon. According to CalcioMercato , two of Sampdoria's key club officials - sporting director Carlo Osti and lawyer Antonio Romeo -

have travelled to London for talks with representatives from both Arsenal and Tottenham .



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Spurs' interest potentially stems from the possible departures of Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen, whose contract is up in the summer, and Toby Alderweireld, who has been continually linked with a move to Manchester United. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino may be tempted to act sooner rather than later by bringing in some defensive reinforcements.

As for the Gunners, they strengthened marginally at the back during the summer window with the signing of Sokratis, but it's thought that manager Unai Emery wishes to add further depth. Having already taken Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria in the summer, the Spaniard may be set to raid them once more for Andersen.

