Man Utd Ready to Take Advantage of Toby Alderweireld Clause With Cut-Price January Deal

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a cut-price move for Toby Alderweireld in January's transfer window as Jose Mourinho looks to shore up the Red Devils' leaky defence.

Mourinho sides are rarely characterised by poor defences, but United have already conceded 21 times this season, the sixth most in the Premier League. Their issues at the back have prompted the Portuguese to re-enter the market for a centre back, and Alderweireld seems to fit the bill.

According to the Evening Standard, Mourinho travelled to Belgium to cast a watchful eye over Alderweireld on Thursday and despite failing in an attempt to sign the centre back in the summer, Mourinho is ready to try once more in the hopes he can get cut price deal.

Mourinho and United as a whole are aware that the Belgian will be available for £25.4m next summer, and so a deal is more likely to happen in January as Spurs look to cash in on an asset that is worth considerably more than the fee that would be agreed in the summer transfer window.

It's understood that whilst Mourinho has been made aware that money will be available to him in January, the club will still have the power to veto any targets the Portuguese attempts to pursue, as they did a couple of months ago.

Leicester centre back Harry Maguire is still said to be on Mourinho's radar, however having just signed a new contract at the Foxes, he would represent a larger financial outlay for a player who is arguably not on the same level as Alderweireld.