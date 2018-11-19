West Ham's Injury Crisis Deepens as Ryan Fredericks Set for Three Month Lay-Off

By 90Min
November 19, 2018

West Ham United have been dealt yet another cruel injury blow, with full-back Ryan Fredericks sidelined for around three months with a shin issue.

The defender sustained the injury after coming on in the 73rd minute of the Hammers' clash with Huddersfield in the Premier League's last gameweek. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After joining from fellow London side Fulham in the summer on a free transfer, the 26-year-old had been a vital squad player for the Irons, picking up a goal and an assist in his six appearances across competitions. 

As reported by the Evening Standard, Fredericks is now set for a three-month spell on the sidelines, joining long-term absentees Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko. 

Manuel Pellegrini has also been without English pair Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere, though they are a bit further ahead in their recovery. The one boost they can boast is the return of club captain Mark Noble, after he completed his ban from the red card he picked up against Leicester. 

Noble will therefore be back in contention for a place in the starting lineup for Pellegrini's first clash against former side Manchester City at the London Stadium this weekend. Speaking of which, and in more positive news, it was confirmed on Monday that the club would be granted the increase in capacity that they've been so clamouring for at their east London home.

Following an elongated legal battle, the Hammers will now be able to hold 60,000 people, 3,000 more than previously, and are a step closer to being granted the maximum 66,000 inside the stadium in Stratford.

