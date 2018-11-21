Liverpool Not Interested in Bringing Thriving Former Reds Star Suso Back to Anfield

Liverpool are not interested in bringing AC Milan playmaker Suso back to Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hierarchy focussed on other targets.

The Spain international was with the Reds for five years between 2010 and 2015 before departing for San Siro.

Little more than a bit part player at Liverpool, Suso blossomed at AC Milan and has frequently been linked with a move back to the Premier League. It was suggested that the Reds made an approach to re-sign the 25-year-old last summer, but no formal offer was placed.

Which of these midfield maestros is having the most impressive season? 🤔



1. Suso

2. Haidara

3. Fortounis

4. Fornals #UEL pic.twitter.com/ZBjXtgMj9g — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 20, 2018

Now, however CalcioMercato claim that Jurgen Klopp's side have closed the door on a move for the attacking midfielder, with efforts focussed on other areas of the squad.

The Spaniard is believed to have a release clause of €38m in his contract, but it appears the Reds will not be following up any rumoured interest with a move for one of their former players.





Suso made his senior Liverpool debut in September 2012 when he started against Young Boys in the UEFA Europa League, before going on to make his Premier League debut against arch-rivals Manchester United just three days later.

Most key passes from open play in Serie A this season:



🥇 Suso -- AC Milan (29)

🥈 R. De Paul -- Udinese (28)

🥉 L. Insigne -- Napoli (26)https://t.co/x7C9pJR0Py pic.twitter.com/Fznn96VHVF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 19, 2018

After struggling for game-time at Anfield over the next couple of seasons, the playmaker eventually made a permanent move to Serie A giants Milan, where he flourished under manager Vincenzo Montella in the 2016/2017 campaign.

The three-cap Spain star has enjoyed his best start to a season this year with four goals and eight assists in Milan's first twelve league games, becoming an integral part of the club's revival.