Marco Asensio Claims Comments Over Responsibility Were 'Misunderstood' & Insists He Is Ambitious

Real Madrid superstar Marco Asensio insists that his recent comments over who should be leading the team through their mini-crisis have been "misunderstood", adding that he is desperate to succeed at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Spain international found himself in hot water with Madridistas after claiming that it is "not for me to lead" the club through their rough patch of form, instead passing the buck over to the club's seasoned veterans.

Asensio has since gone on record once again in the hopes of setting things straight, insisting that his previous remarks have been "misunderstood" by fans.

"I am ambitious, I like the demand and the most demanding person with me is me," Asensio told Marca. "I want to succeed at Real Madrid and become an important player.

"I think that what I said was misunderstood because I meant that I respect the roles that exist in the team but of course I want to be a starter!"

Asensio has spent over three years with Real Madrid following a €3.5m move from Espanyol, the neighbouring club of Catalan giants Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has gone on to make 108 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and claiming 13 assists.

Asensio spent his early career in the capital largely as an attacking midfielder, often having to battle with Isco for a place in the first team, although he was sometimes pushed out onto the wing.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, however, Asensio has slotted straight into that role on the left-hand side of attack. 12 of the youngster's 17 appearances have come from that position this season.