Crystal Palace & West Ham Set for January Tug of War Over Bayern Munich Striker Sandro Wagner

Premier League strugglers West Ham and Crystal Palace are both eyeing a move for Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner ahead of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old retired from international football earlier this year after he was overlooked for Joachim Löw's World Cup squad, just a few months after moving to his childhood club Bayern Munich from domestic rivals TSG Hoffenheim.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Wagner has made 26 appearances for Bayern Munich since returning to the club in January, ten years after he first left. During that time, the veteran target man has scored ten goals and claimed two assists as their second choice striker.





Despite signing on the dotted line knowing that he would play second fiddle to Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, the Sun's report claims that Wagner is now fed up only being Bayern Munich's back up.

It adds that both Crystal Palace and West Ham have taken notice of Wagner's unrest at the Allianz Arena. Both clubs are looking to relieve some pressure of their current crop of players as they look to get some breathing space above the relegation zone.

West Ham rely heavily on the performances of Austria international Marko Arnautović, as there are concerns over the reliability of Lucas Pérez, Andy Carroll and Javier Hernández.

The Irons have already been linked with a move for Ligue 1 sensation Emiliano Sala, so it's clear that the club want to sign a striker built in the mould of the injury-prone Carroll once the January transfer window opens.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are having a similar problem. The club would be certain relegation fodder without Wilfried Zaha, and manager Roy Hodgson wants to add another source of goals to his side.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Although Bayern Munich's Wagner is famed for his prolific goalscoring record - he scored 18 in 50 appearances at Hoffenheim - there is no doubt that the former Germany international's style is perfectly suited for the Premier League.