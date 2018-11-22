Romelu Lukaku Urges 'Grown-Ass' Man Utd Teammates to Deal Jose Mourinho Arguments

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku insists that he doesn't pay attention to other players' arguments with manager José Mourinho, but he insists that his teammates have to "deal with it".

There has been a circus within the club's dressing room throughout the season so far, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and most recently Paul Pogba having high-profile disagreements with Mourinho throughout his reign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But Belgium international forward Lukaku insists that he has a good relationship with the Manchester United manager, adding that his teammates have to start dealing with any squabbles like adults.





"I think he has a good relationship with the players," Lukaku told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, as seen in an excerpt on social media. "I don’t really pay attention to what his relationship is with the other players, to be honest.

"I don’t think it’s something that should affect me. If he has an argument with somebody I mean, deal with it, man. You’re a grown-ass man, deal with it."

Much of the news surrounding Manchester United this season has centred around Pogba and Mourinho's feud. Most notably, the two exchanged words the morning after their Carabao Cup exit, where the World Cup-winning midfielder appeared to be ordered to leave.

The drama surrounding Mourinho has also sparked a number of players to be linked with moves away from Old Trafford. Along with rumours surrounding Pogba earlier this year, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sánchez have also been tipped to leave.





While most of the focus has surrounded problems off the pitch, Manchester United have slowly been finding their feet this season. Aside from their recent defeat to Manchester City, Mourinho's side are unbeaten in the Premier League since September.